LaCombe notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

LaCombe has started slowly in 2025-26 -- the helper was his first point in five games. He's still seeing massive minutes as the Ducks' top overall blueliner, so he should be able to get back on track. The Minnesota native has compiled 10 shots on net, eight hits, eight blocks and a minus-1 rating so far this year, and he's averaging 25:23 of ice time.