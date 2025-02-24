LaCombe dished an assist and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

LaCombe's helper was on Cutter Gauthier's first tally of the game in the second period. LaCombe remained active on the ice, providing great fantasy stat coverage with two shots, three blocks, two takeaways and a hit. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to 18 assists, 27 points, 103 shots on net and 86 blocks in 49 games this season. LaCombe has three assists in his past two games and has exceeded 25 minutes per game in both contests since the 4 Nations Face-Off. His increased ice time and value as a playmaker on Anaheim's blue line make him a top waiver-wire target in all fantasy formats.