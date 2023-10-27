LaCombe recorded an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

LaCombe picked up the secondary helper on Mason McTavish's overtime tally. It's a good sign for LaCombe that he's trusted with minutes in the 3-on-3 session. The rookie defenseman has handled a top-four role so far, picking up two helpers, five shots on net, 10 blocked shots, five hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over seven appearances. His ice time may drop once Jamie Drysdale (lower body) returns.