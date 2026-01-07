Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: Provides spark on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LaCombe picked up two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.
The Ducks couldn't get anything going at even strength, but LaCombe had a hand in power-play tallies by Cutter Gauthier in the first period and Alex Killorn in the third. It was the LaCombe's first multi-point performance since Nov. 26. He has six goals, 26 points, 96 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 38 hits and a minus-8 rating in 43 contests this season.
