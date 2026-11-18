LaCombe notched three assists, including two on the power play, and added two shots on net and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Blues.

LaCombe had been held off the scoresheet in his last three outings, but he had a 10-game assist streak before that. The defenseman is up to 25 points (14 on the power play), 17 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 19 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 22 appearances. LaCombe's reluctance to shoot is still puzzling, but he's generating enough with his helpers to remain a high-quality fantasy blueliner.