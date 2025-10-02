LaCombe inked an eight-year $72 million contract extension with Anaheim on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

LaCombe's new deal comes in at the same $9 million AAV as the recently signed Luke Hughes, which seems to be driving the market. It's a somewhat risky play for Anaheim, considering the 24-year-old LaCombe has just two NHL seasons under his belt, including the 2024-25 campaign in which he notched 14 goals and 29 helpers, along with nine power-play points.