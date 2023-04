LaCombe signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Monday.

Per Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register, LaCombe is expected to make his NHL debut Tuesday against Vancouver. The 22-year-old blueliner produced nine goals and 35 points in 37 games for the University of Minnesota during the 2022-23 season. The Ducks selected LaCombe in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.