LaCombe signed a two-year, $1.85 million contract with Anaheim on Monday.

LaCombe accounted for two goals, 17 points, 55 shots on net, 129 blocked shots and 50 hits in 71 regular-season contests with the Ducks in 2023-24. His roster spot isn't a certainty for the upcoming campaign, but he will be in the mix for a depth position on the blue line during training camp.