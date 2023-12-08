LaCombe has not registered a point in his last 17 games.

LaCombe had a solid three assists over his first eight outings, but he's since gone ice cold on offense. He also has a minus-19 rating during his drought. He's been a healthy scratch only once this season, but if his performance remains poor at both ends of the ice, he may find himself in the press box more often. Urho Vaakanainen and Tristan Luneau are also candidates to be scratched as the Ducks navigate the growth of several young blueliners this season.