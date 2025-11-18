LaCombe scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

LaCombe has three points over his last five games. The 24-year-old defenseman opened the scoring at 15:52 of the first period. He's yet to really join in on the Ducks' high-scoring fun through the first quarter of the season, posting a modest eight points over 19 outings after having 14 goals and 43 points in 75 appearances a year ago. LaCombe's ice time is at 25:05 per game, and he's added 42 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and 17 hits so far. It appears he's just had some bad luck, but there's enough talent in his game that he should be able to turn things around.