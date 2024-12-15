LaCombe produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
With Cam Fowler having been traded to the Blues earlier in the day, the Ducks' young blueliners will need to step up, and that's exactly what LaCombe did Saturday. The 23-year-old helped set up Mason McTavish for the game's opening tally late in the first period, then LaCombe potted the tying goal with a blast from the point through traffic late in the third. While he has only 10 points in 22 appearances on the season, more than half of his production -- four goals and two helpers -- have come in his last six games.
More News
-
Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: Four points in last five games•
-
Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: Scores again in loss•
-
Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: Buries goal in win•
-
Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: Closes out scoring in win•
-
Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: Registers assist in win•
-
Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: Nets go-ahead goal Sunday•