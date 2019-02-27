Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Back with parent club
Larsson was recalled by the Ducks on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Larsson and Sam Steel were both called up on an emergency recall from AHL San Diego. Both players are expected to be ready for tonight's home game against Chicago in case Anaheim is down a few starters, like Ryan Getzlaf (upper body). Larsson has two points in 38 games while averaging 16:16 of ice time with the Ducks so far this season.
