Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Bags apple Sunday
Larsson registered an assist and logged 15:24 of ice time during Sunday's 6-5 win over the Capitals.
Larsson is up to two points in 18 games thus far in his sophomore campaign. The 21-year-old Swede owns plenty of offensive upside that should serve him well in the future, but his fantasy value remains confined to dynasty formats for the time being.
More News
-
Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Called up for season debut Sunday•
-
Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Heads to AHL•
-
Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Promoted to big club•
-
Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Playing well in San Diego•
-
Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Will be monitored for lingering issues•
-
Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Assigned to Swedish Hockey League club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...