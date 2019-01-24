Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Bumped down to minors
Larsson was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Thursday.
Larsson served as a healthy scratch versus St. Louis on Wednesday, so the demotion to the minors will give him a chance to log minutes with the Gulls. Considering it was only the second game the Swede missed this season, he figures to be a lock to get called back up following the All-Star break.
