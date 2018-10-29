Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Called up for season debut Sunday
Larsson was promoted to the NHL from AHL San Diego on Sunday, TSN reports.
Larsson made his season debut and rendered Luke Schenn a healthy scratch for Sunday's home game against the Sharks. The Swedish defenseman is rather intriguing as Anaheim's first-round (27th overall) draft pick from 2015, but he's only drawn into five games at the top level since then, so the lack of experience is sure to keep him from being owned in the vast majority of fantasy leagues at this juncture.
More News
-
Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Heads to AHL•
-
Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Promoted to big club•
-
Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Playing well in San Diego•
-
Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Will be monitored for lingering issues•
-
Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Assigned to Swedish Hockey League club•
-
Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.