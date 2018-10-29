Larsson was promoted to the NHL from AHL San Diego on Sunday, TSN reports.

Larsson made his season debut and rendered Luke Schenn a healthy scratch for Sunday's home game against the Sharks. The Swedish defenseman is rather intriguing as Anaheim's first-round (27th overall) draft pick from 2015, but he's only drawn into five games at the top level since then, so the lack of experience is sure to keep him from being owned in the vast majority of fantasy leagues at this juncture.