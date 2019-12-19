Play

Larsson (upper body) didn't suit up for Wednesday's game against the Devils and is considered day-to-day.

Larsson played a season-low 12:47 of ice time in Tuesday's loss to the Flyers, so it's likely he suffered this injury during the contest. It doesn't sound like a serious issue, though, so Larsson will aim to return Saturday against the Islanders.

