Larsson is expected to miss Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg due to a Charley horse, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Larsson's absence will force the Ducks to promote a player from the minors in order to fill out the blue line, unless Brendan Guhle (upper body) is cleared to play. The 21-year-old Larsson tallied five helpers in 45 games this season and is still looking for his first NHL goal. Even if the Swede does suit up, his limited offensive contributions will prevent him from offering even mid-range fantasy value.