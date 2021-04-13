Larsson produced an assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

The 23-year-old defenseman entered the lineup after the departures of Ben Hutton to Toronto and Jani Hakanpaa to Carolina at the trade deadline. Larsson added two shots on goal, two hits, a pair of blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's game. The Swede has only four helpers, 33 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 36 appearances. Larsson should see a more regular role in the lineup even with Haydn Fleury expected to compete for playing time down the stretch.