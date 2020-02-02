Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Ends lengthy drought with goal
Larsson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Larsson went 13 games without a point. With the tally, he officially has a career-high six points in 43 contests this season. The Swede has added 42 shots, 38 blocked shots and 22 hits, but those moderate non-scoring stats aren't enough to boost his fantasy value much.
