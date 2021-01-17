Larsson provided an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Larsson set up Maxime Comtois for the Ducks' lone goal of the contest in the second period. It's a positive sign for Larsson, who will likely find himself in a battle for playing time with the newly signed Ben Hutton. However, the Ducks aren't using their third pairing of Larsson and Jani Hakanpaa much -- the former has yet to crack 13 minutes in either of their first two games. Without more ice time, Larsson won't be a viable option in most fantasy formats.