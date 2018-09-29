Larsson was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Friday, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.

Cam Fowler enters the new season with a clean bill of health, plus the Ducks added Luke Schenn and Andrej Sustr in free agency this summer, so Larsson will have to bide his time in the minors. He registered three goals, 13 assists and a robust plus-12 rating for the AHL's Gulls in 2017-18.