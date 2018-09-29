Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Heads to AHL
Larsson was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Friday, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.
Cam Fowler enters the new season with a clean bill of health, plus the Ducks added Luke Schenn and Andrej Sustr in free agency this summer, so Larsson will have to bide his time in the minors. He registered three goals, 13 assists and a robust plus-12 rating for the AHL's Gulls in 2017-18.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...