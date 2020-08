Larsson signed a two-year, $2.4 million contract extension with the Ducks on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Larsson has been a solid top-four defenseman for Anaheim over the past two seasons, notching 16 points while averaging 16:34 of ice time per contest in 109 games. However, the 23-year-old Swede likely won't ever produce enough offense to warrant consideration in most fantasy formats.