Larsson netted his first NHL goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Larsson scored just 25 seconds after Rickard Rakell got the Ducks on the board, rifling a deep point shot past Alex Stalock. The 22-year-old defenseman now has two points in 16 appearances. He's going to play on the bottom pairing most often this season as he continues to adjust to the NHL game. Larsson needed 69 career games to pot his first goal.