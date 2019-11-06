Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Joins goal-scorers club
Larsson netted his first NHL goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Larsson scored just 25 seconds after Rickard Rakell got the Ducks on the board, rifling a deep point shot past Alex Stalock. The 22-year-old defenseman now has two points in 16 appearances. He's going to play on the bottom pairing most often this season as he continues to adjust to the NHL game. Larsson needed 69 career games to pot his first goal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.