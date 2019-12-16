The Ducks recalled Larsson from AHL San Diego on Monday.

The 2017 first-round pick made the 23-man roster out of training camp, spending 25 games with the Ducks and accruing three points. Larsson was sent down at the end of November, and he's played five AHL games, recording two points. The Ducks will take Larsson on their upcoming four-game road trip, and his next chance to crack the lineup is Tuesday in Philadelphia.