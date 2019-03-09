Larsson provided two assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 8-2 rout of the Canadiens.

The pair of helpers doubled Larsson's output to four assists across 40 games this season. He also has a minus-9 rating. Larsson is deputizing in the lineup while Brendan Guhle nurses an upper-body injury. Larsson has five assists in 19 contests with AHL San Diego in a year that's seen him shuttle between leagues somewhat frequently.