Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Lends helping hand
Larsson provided two assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 8-2 rout of the Canadiens.
The pair of helpers doubled Larsson's output to four assists across 40 games this season. He also has a minus-9 rating. Larsson is deputizing in the lineup while Brendan Guhle nurses an upper-body injury. Larsson has five assists in 19 contests with AHL San Diego in a year that's seen him shuttle between leagues somewhat frequently.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...