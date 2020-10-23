The Ducks have loaned Larsson to Kristianstads IK in Sweden, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Larsson appeared in 60 games with the Ducks last season, picking up 11 points while averaging 16:09 of ice time in a bottom-four role. The 23-year-old blueliner will head to his native Sweden for now, but he'll almost certainly be recalled ahead of next year's training camp. He'll continue to be a regular in the lineup for Anaheim in 2020-21, but he won't be worth rostering in most fantasy formats due to his lack of offensive upside.