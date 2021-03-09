Larsson posted a shorthanded assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Kings.

Larsson got the puck to Adam Henrique, who then set up Jakob Silfverberg for the second-period marker. The helper snapped a 19-game point drought for Larsson. The Swedish blueliner has just three assists, 23 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 26 outings. With Hampus Lindholm (wrist) out for another month and Josh Manson (lower body) leaving Monday's game early, Larsson's role on the third pairing is fairly secure.

