Larsson has gone 17 games without a point.

In that span, the Swedish blueliner has a minus-7 rating, 27 blocked shots and 13 shots on net. Larsson isn't known for his offense -- his career high in points is 11, set in 60 games last year. For now, he'll likely see third-pairing assignments until Josh Manson (oblique) or Brendan Guhle (knee) return to the lineup.