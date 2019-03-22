Larsson (leg) won't be in the lineup for the Ducks' next two games, but is expected to resume skating soon.

Larsson is dealing with a charley horse that is limiting his range of motion and keeping him off the ice. If the defender can skate Monday or Tuesday, he could be ready in time to face off with Vancouver on Tuesday. Once cleared to play, Larsson figures to bump Jaycob Megna or Andy Welinski from the lineup.