Larsson recorded an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Larsson was originally credited with the goal at 10:37 of the second period, but it was later given to Maxime Comtois, who tipped it in. It's just the fourth point of the year for the Swedish blueliner, who has added 29 shots on goal and 10 PIM in 28 games. Larsson's low output makes him safe to ignore from a fantasy standpoint.