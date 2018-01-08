Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Playing well in San Diego
Larsson has a goal and six assists in 17 games with AHL San Diego this season.
Heading into this season, Larsson was dealing with the fallout from offseason knee surgery. The 20-year-old was Anaheim's first-round pick in 2015, and is considered their second best prospect. It's good to see the Swede back in action, and to see him contributing offensively in the AHL at such a young age. The knee injury doesn't seem to be holding him back.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...