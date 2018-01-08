Larsson has a goal and six assists in 17 games with AHL San Diego this season.

Heading into this season, Larsson was dealing with the fallout from offseason knee surgery. The 20-year-old was Anaheim's first-round pick in 2015, and is considered their second best prospect. It's good to see the Swede back in action, and to see him contributing offensively in the AHL at such a young age. The knee injury doesn't seem to be holding him back.