Larsson earned an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Larsson had the secondary helper on Rickard Rakell's second-period tally. Through six games, Larsson has two assists, eight blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. The Swede skates on the Ducks' third pairing -- his usage is limited, and the team's offense isn't deep enough to make him a factor in fantasy.