Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Promoted from AHL
The Ducks added Larsson from AHL San Diego on Tuesday, TSN reports.
Larsson will provide some extra depth up front Tuesday when the team heads to Phoenix to take on the Coyotes. His promotion could suggest one of the team's blueliners could miss the contest, but there isn't any news on that front. If not, Larsson could simply serve as a healthy scratch.
