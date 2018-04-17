Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Promoted to big club
The Ducks recalled Larsson from AHL San Diego on Tuesday.
San Diego didn't qualify for the Calder Cup playoffs this season, so there's no harm in bringing Larsson up to the big club to give him some experience with a postseason run at the NHL level. However, it's highly unlikely that the 20-year-old blueliner will dress for any of Anaheim's remaining playoff games, especially considering the Ducks are on the brink of being swept by San Jose.
