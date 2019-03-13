Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Provides assist Tuesday
Larsson notched a helper and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.
Larsson now has three assists over his last three games, as well as four shots, four blocked shots, and a plus-4 rating. Still, for the season, he's only registered five assists in 42 games. He's safe to avoid in fantasy until the production is sustained over time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...