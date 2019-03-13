Larsson notched a helper and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Larsson now has three assists over his last three games, as well as four shots, four blocked shots, and a plus-4 rating. Still, for the season, he's only registered five assists in 42 games. He's safe to avoid in fantasy until the production is sustained over time.

