Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Ready to rock
Larsson (leg) will play in Friday's game versus the Flames.
Larsson will return after missing the last four games, and his presence will bump Jake Dotchin out of the lineup. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect much out of the 21-year-old, as he has zero goals and five assists in 49 NHL games.
