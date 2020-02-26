Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Registers assist
Larsson posted an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.
Larsson put a centering pass on the tape of Nicolas Deslauriers' stick, and the latter converted for a 2-0 Ducks lead in the first period. In his last 10 games, Larsson has four assists and 14 blocks. The Swede is up to nine points, 51 shots and 53 blocks in 52 contests this year. He could be in line for more playing time if Hampus Lindholm (upper body) is out long-term.
