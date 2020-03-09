Larsson picked up an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Larsson has registered three assists in his last seven outings. The Swedish blueliner is up to 11 points, 58 shots and a minus-11 rating through 58 contests. The 22-year-old Larsson likely doesn't do enough to earn fantasy attention, but he could be worth a look as a stash in dynasty formats given his first-round pick status (2015).