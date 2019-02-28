Larsson was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Larsson probably hasn't seen the last of the Anaheim locker room, as he likely sits atop the list of potential call-ups the rest of the season. The blueliner has appeared in 38 games this year, in which he has recorded two assists, 40 shots and a minus-11 rating while averaging a meager 16:16 of ice time.