Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Returns to lineup
Larsson (upper body) was minus-3 with two PIM and one shot on goal in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.
Larsson missed Anahiem's most recent game Saturday with his injury, but was right back in there Sunday. Unfortunately, he was on the ice for three New York goals and is now minus-6 over his last three games. The 22-year-old has a goal and two assists in 26 games.
