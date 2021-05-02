Larsson scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Larsson assisted on the Ducks' first two goals of the game. He then added one of his own in the third period to extend the lead to 5-1. The tally was Larsson's first of the season. He's up to seven points, 39 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 42 outings. The Swede often plays in more of a defensive role, but the absence of Josh Manson (undisclosed) has opened up top-four minutes for Larsson.