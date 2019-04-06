Anaheim assigned Larsson to AHL San Diego on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks played the last game of their season Friday, so Larsson will head to the minors to try and help San Diego secure a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs. The 2015 first-round pick will finish the campaign having notched five assists in 49 games with the big club, and should have a full-time role in Anaheim in 2019-20.