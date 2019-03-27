Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Sitting out Tuesday
Larsson (leg) is listed as a scratch Tuesday in Vancouver, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.
Larsson's next chance to return to the lineup will come Friday in Calgary. His absence likely isn't causing many waves in the fantasy realm, as the Swede has just five points in 45 games this season and is still searching for his first NHL goal.
