Ducks' Jacob Larsson: Skating on third pairing
Larsson has logged one assist and a plus-2 rating while averaging 16:23 of ice time through the first six games of the season.
Larsson will be a solid bottom-four defender for the Ducks in 2019-20, but he won't be a viable fantasy option as a player with limited offensive upside skating in a sheltered role.
