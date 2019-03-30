Larsson (leg) went minus-2 with three shots and two hits and blocked shots apiece in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Flames.

Considering the 21-year-old blueliner returned from a four-game injury layoff and received 20:41 of ice time with a nice helping of ancillary counting stats, Larsson is back in play as a budget option in daily formats. The Swede has only compiled five assists to represent his entire point total over 46 games, but he tends to compensate by adding decent totals in the defensive zone, as evidenced by 40 hits and 57 blocked shots.