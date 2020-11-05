Perreault signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks selected Perreault with the 27th overall pick in this year's draft. The 18-year-old winger spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Sarnia Sting of the OHL, racking up 39 goals and 31 assists in 57 games. Perreault is a lethal scorer at the junior level and should develop into a solid middle-six contributor who can chip in on the power play at the NHL level over the next few years, but he's probably not worth a draft pick in dynasty formats at this stage.