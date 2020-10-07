Perreault was drafted 27th overall by the Ducks at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Perreault has one of the best shots in the 2020 class -- it's absolutely lethal, especially with the man advantage. He's also a dynamic stickhandler who loves to have the puck. And he confidently attacks guys in the offensive zone, even if his wheels are average. And therein lies the rub on Perreault. He's worked hard on his skating, but it's still just ok. And scouts wonder if he can continue to score at higher levels without foot speed. But the rest of his tool kit -- skills, smarts and shot -- should be enough for Perreault to be a middle-six scorer who gets premium ice on the PP.