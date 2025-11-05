Trouba scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Panthers.

Trouba has a goal and two assists during his active three-game point streak. The 31-year-old's tally Tuesday stretched the Ducks' lead to 5-3 in the third period. He's produced three goals, five assists, 17 shots on net, 34 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 12 appearances. Trouba's unlikely to sustain this level of offense all year, but there's more to go around in Anaheim than there was last season, so a return to the 30-point mark could be in the cards for the defenseman.