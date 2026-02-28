Trouba scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Jets.

Trouba has two goals and three assists over four outings in February. He got the Ducks on the board in the last minute of the second period, setting the stage for their comeback rally in the third. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 10 goals, 27 points, 117 shots on net, 105 hits, 112 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 57 appearances. This is just the third time in his 13-year career that he's reached double digits in goals.