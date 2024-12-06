Trouba was traded to the Ducks from the Rangers on Friday in exchange for Urho Vaakanainen (upper body) and a 2025 fourth-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Trouba hasn't been a factor with the man advantage with the Rangers this season, recording all six of his assists at even strength. While Olen Zellweger has served as the quarterback for the No. 1 power play for Anaheim, he could be in danger of losing that role with Trouba joining the team. For his part, the move should benefit Trouba's chances of reaching the 30-point threshold for the third time in the last four years after a slow start to the season saw him generate just six points through 24 games to open the year.